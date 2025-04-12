Mahatma Phule heralded social reforms in country: JC Bansal

Tirupati: Government officials, political leaders and social organisations paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 199th birth anniversary on Friday.

It was Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who heralded social reforms in the country for removing inequality, which was prevalent in those days, said Joint Collector Subham Bansal.

Along with DRO Narasimhulu and Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, he garlanded Phule statue at Balaji Colony circle. Later addressing a meeting at the Collectorate, JC Subham Bansal said it was Mahatma Phule, who first took the step for women education as he felt it was imminent for their progress. He set up a school for women education and also ‘Satya Sodhaka’ to strive for the development of weaker sections. Despite facing hurdles and stiff opposition, Mahatma Phule went on undaunted with his fight against superstition inequality, caste discrimination, and injustice to women and became a source of inspiration for others, he said.

District SP Harshavardhan Raju paid tributes to the portrait of Phule at his camp office and said Phule was recognised as one of the renowned social reformers in the country. ASP Srinivasa Rao, DSP Chandrasekhar, RIs Ramana Reddy, Ramana, Shiva Reddy were present.

Congress leaders including Mangati Gopal Reddy and PCC general secretary T Venkata Narasimhulu paid tributes to Phule statue and lauded him as a social reformer, who worked for upliftment of women and empowerment of weaker sections.

Senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath along with Chandrababu Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav, Mallarapu Ravi Prasad recalled Phule services towards the neglected sections in the society.

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar said that Phule, who founded Satya Sodak Samaj to ensure equal rights for weaker sections and his wife Savitribai Phule, pioneer of women education will remain in the hearts of all downtrodden people.At APSPDCL office, its CMD Santhosa Rao and senior officers paid floral tributes to the portrait of Phule. He said that Phule was an ideal leader for all sections in the society, who focused on providing education to the poor and downtrodden to ensure their

social uplift.