Pawan’s Varahi Yatra to enter Rayalaseema soon

Tirupati: Jana Sena party (JSP) general secretary K Naga Babu held extensive meetings with party cadres of all the constituencies in the erstwhile Chittoor district for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The main purpose of these meetings is to review party activities and take stock of the political situation in each and every constituency by giving them a roadmap to work for the next elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Naga Babu said that they have been preparing the party cadres for the coming elections. The Varahi Yatra of Pawan Kalyan will enter Rayalaseema very soon. Every Jana Sainik should influence at least 10 neutral voters and get those 10 votes for Jana Sena.

Saying that YSRCP leaders were filing cases even for conducting small programmes, he said that Jana Sena will not be scared of such tactics.

Cases are being filed against Jana Sainiks as they are peacefully protesting against the atrocities of the ruling party, Naga Babu lamented. Even in Chittoor district, police are filing cases against the Jana Sainiks who were raising questions against the irregularities of the ruling party leaders.

Pointing out that the Jana Sena will be contesting the ensuing elections jointly with the TDP, he exuded confidence that the party would fare well in the polls.

He said it is important to ensure that the TDP-JSP alliance would emerge victorious in the elections. He said the issue of who would become the next Chief Minister would be decided later.

He said the people’s welfare is important for Jana Sena and the ideologies of both TDP and JSP are the same. Luckily, JSP does not have leaders who looted crores of rupees and those involved in atrocities or land grabbing, Naga Babu said.

He made it clear that the JSP will teach a fitting lesson to those who criticise Pawan Kalyan or the party and they will never resort to heinous and atrocious politics. Without having any proof, the ruling party has sent a leader like Chandrababu Naidu to jail with political vendetta and Jana Sena stood behind the TDP.

Naga Babu said that the party will soon announce who will contest from where in the coming elections. Party national spokespersons Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, Sasidhar, Chittoor district president Dr P Hari Prasad, Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal, Tirupati city president J Raja Reddy and others were present.