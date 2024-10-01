SIT stops probe temporarily in ghee adulteration case

TIRUMALA: DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the special investigation team probing the ghee adulteration case has stopped the investigation temporarily. As the case being heard in Supreme Court which will come for further hearing on October 3, a decision on the probe will be taken then depending on the orders of the Apex court.

Speaking to the media in Tirumala on Tuesday, the DGP said that the SIT has so far collected some primary information regarding the procurement and tendering process as the system need to be studied first. However, following the advise of the state government's counsel appearing in Supreme Court in the case, it was decided to stop the probe for now. As the matter is court for further hearing, further comments on it could not be made, he said.