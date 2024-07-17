Live
SP urged to take effective measures to check drug abuse
Tirupati: The BJP leaders urged the police administration to take effective measures to check drug abuse in the city.
A delegation of BJP leaders led by BJP State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash Reddy met district SP L Subbarayudu on Tuesday to request him to take strict measures to stop smuggling, distribution and sale of ganja in the city.
In the representation, the BJP leaders pointed out that taking advantage of large number of educational institutions, some gangs were selling ganja to students and youth who got addicted to ganja.
Due to the youth addicted to the vice, crimes like attacking innocents, pilgrims and even parents was happening in the city, they pointed out.
The migrant labourers and people coming to the city for works were induced into the smuggling of ganja to make quick money in the city.
They sought the SP to take tough measures to end the ganja menace to protect the future of the youth.