SVU to conduct workshop on ‘Subhash Palekar Krishi – Natural Farming’

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is taking a significant step toward promoting awareness of natural farming practices among students and farmers. As part of this effort, a workshop on ‘Subhash Palekar Krishi – Natural Farming’ will be held on January 25 for 1,000 students and on January 28 for 1,000 farmers.

To mark the event, a wall poster for the workshop was unveiled by SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu on Tuesday. CDC Dean Prof CN Reddy, College of Science Principal Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy and event coordinator Dr Pakanati Harikrishna were present.

Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar will deliver keynote sessions during the events. Srikalahasti MLA B Sudheer Reddy will be the chief guest for the January 25 session aimed at students. The January 28 session for farmers will feature Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu and other local MLAs as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao highlighted the importance of natural farming as an alternative to synthetic fertilisers, pesticides and genetically modified crops. He emphasised that natural farming methods help preserve soil health, control pests and diseases, promote biodiversity and result in the production of healthier food.

Registrar Prof Bhupati Naidu explained that techniques like composting restore soil health and rejuvenate the land. Practices such as crop rotation, intercropping, and the use of bio-fertilisers like Jeevamrutham and neem oil play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, he added.

Dr Gangadhar from the Ward Organization, Cultural Coordinator Dr Pattipati Vivek and botany faculty member Dr Venu and others took part.