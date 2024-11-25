  • Menu
TBS held Karthika Vana Mahotsav

Tirupati Brahamana Samajam (TBS) organised Karthika Vanamahotsavam with grandeur at Thyagaraja Mandapam in the city on Sunday, marking the auspicious Karthika Masam

Tirupati: Tirupati Brahamana Samajam (TBS) organised Karthika Vanamahotsavam with grandeur at Thyagaraja Mandapam in the city on Sunday, marking the auspicious Karthika Masam. The event was held under the leadership of society president KR Venkatachalam and general secretary Kothapalli Ajay Kumar.

The highlight of the celebrations was Sri Sivakesava Puja, conducted by Sivakumar Swami, which added spiritual fervour to the occasion. A discourse on the significance of Karthika Vanamahotsavam was delivered by Dr Tanuja Vishnuvardhan, offering profound insights into the spiritual and cultural essence of the festival. As part of the celebrations, games and competitions were organised for children. The winners were felicitated with prizes. National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy and SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasivamurthy were among those present. TBS members Singaraju Prabhakar, Dr Chakravarti Raghavan, Dr S Dakshinamurthy, Dr Narasimhachary, Vedam Hari Prasad, Bheemas Ashok Kumar and others also took part.

