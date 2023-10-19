Tirumala: Srivari Sevaks torchbearers of Sanatana Hindu Dharma says TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirumala : Describing the Srivari Sevaks as the torchbearers of Sanatana Hindu Dharma for offering services to the fellow pilgrims visiting Tirumala, TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the volunteers have set an example for selfless services.

Addressing the Srivari Sevaks at Srivari Seva Sadan-2 at Tirumala on Wednesday, the TTD Board chief said the TTD has commenced Srivari Seva about 23 years ago with just 200 Sevaks a year and today not less than 2,000 Sevaks are taking part in the free service per day.

“So far over 14 lakh Srivari Sevaks have offered their selfless and disciplined services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims at Tirumala and Tirupati. You are blessed for having received this divine opportunity of serving the devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and taking His glory across the country. I wish you to continue your selfless services and stand as a role model to others in voluntary service.”

Earlier, renowned singers Srinidhi and Pawan Charan also presented Annamacharya Kritis. Later, the TTD Chairman also unveiled the temple duties to Srivari Sevaks through e-dip for Garuda Seva.

TTD PRO Dr T Ravi, Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, APRO Neelima, AEO Srivari Seva Ravikumar Reddy and others were also present.