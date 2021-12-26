  • Menu
Tirupati: Curbs on speeding vehicles on ghat roads

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam and other officials participating in the virtual meeting held by EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday
Highlights

Tirupati: The restoration of ghat roads and Srivari Mettu works should be completed at a fast pace to avoid traffic woes of pilgrims, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

During a review meeting through virtual means on Saturday, he directed the officials concerned to use speed guns and speed breakers to control speeding vehicles and impose fines on the violators. The EO also said the geological and topography survey reports by Gurgaon-based Bhumi Developers done through drone should be submitted before January 10.

These reports should be sent to the experts of Amrita University for their advice.

He later reviewed with the Engineering officials over extension of first ghat road into four lanes from Mokalimettu to GNC tollgate and on Annamayya Margam development. JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FACAO Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and experts from Bhumi Developers were also present.

