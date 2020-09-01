Tirupati: Importance of nutritious food underlined by SPMVV

Tirupati: Underlining the need of nutritious food on the occasion of Nutrition week being observed every year from September 1 to 7, the Department of Home Science of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has conducted an awareness programme on Tuesday.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic the B.Voc nutrition and health care sciences students have organised the programme in virtual mode.

They developed videos on the importance of nutritious food, micro and macro nutrient consumption, enhancement of immunity food during Covid-19, better nutritious food to be taken during menstrual cycle, anaemia among many other things. Dr N Rajani, nodal officer of B.Voc programmes and Dr Santhi Sree Sunkara, Assistant Professor have addressed the students online.