Tirupati: MCT throws open partly completed Srinivasa Sethu flyover for traffic

Tirupati: The much-awaited Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) was thrown open to vehicular traffic much to the elation of the people of the pilgrim city, on Saturday.

First the authorities planned for an official inauguration of the partly completed elevated expressway by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy but later decided to allow the traffic from Saturday onwards keeping in view the convenience of the people.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy also many times said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the flyover which was later given up as the Municipal Corporation authorities preferred the inauguration without any official function, to avoid traffic congestion.

Interestingly, another flyover at SV Dairy Farm in the city also, a month back, was thrown open without any fanfare. The Varadhi was taken up by the Corporation under Smart City project with an outlay of Rs 533 crore to bring an end to the traffic congestion in the city by providing a direct road to the pilgrims coming from outside to reach Kapilatheertham junction and from there to Alipiri avoiding the crowded areas of the Tirupati city. The TTD agreed to bear 67 per cent of the total cost as the project is beneficial to pilgrims and the remaining from Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL), including the share of both Central and State governments.

However, the project has been delayed with the TTD so far providing only Rs 75 crore only against its share.

Against this backdrop, the authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to open the partly completed 2-km stretch of the flyover, covering the main areas where the traffic congestion is more between the RTC bus stand to Alipiri Police Station, for the convenience of the people and also the pilgrims.

A Corporation top official said that keeping in view, the traffic problems faced by the people, it was decided to open the partly completed Srinivasa Sethu.

He also added that the official inauguration by the Chief Minister would be held after the completion of the entire bridge works including linking Karakambadi Road at Leela Mahal circle and also Renigunta Road at Ramanuja statue junction.