Tirupati: Plantation programme held at RPF barracks

RPF CI K Madhusudan and others planting saplings in Tirupati on Sunday
RPF CI K Madhusudan and others planting saplings in Tirupati on Sunday

Tirupati on Sunday

Highlights

irupati RPF personnel organised plantation programme as part of environmental protection at RPF Barracks in the city on Sunday.

Tirupati: Tirupati RPF personnel organised plantation programme as part of environmental protection at RPF Barracks in the city on Sunday. RPF Tirupati CI K Madhusudan, officers and staff planted about 50 saplings. The CI explained the importance of plants in reducing temperatures and humidity on earth surface.

The programme will be continued at other stations as well.

