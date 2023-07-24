Live
Tirupati: Plantation programme held at RPF barracks
Tirupati: Tirupati RPF personnel organised plantation programme as part of environmental protection at RPF Barracks in the city on Sunday. RPF Tirupati CI K Madhusudan, officers and staff planted about 50 saplings. The CI explained the importance of plants in reducing temperatures and humidity on earth surface.
The programme will be continued at other stations as well.
