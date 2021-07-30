Tirupati: Stage set for election of Bhumana son as Deputy Mayor

Tirupati: The stage is all set for the election of YSRCP youth leader and Corporator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy as Tirupati Corporation Deputy Mayor, the election of which will be held at the Municipal Corporation Council special meeting on Friday.

Abhinay, son of city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who was elected unanimously as Corporator in the recent Corporation election, has emerged as a dynamic youth leader in the city with his active role both in the party and in taking up government welfare schemes and social service activities in the city.

With the government creating one more deputy mayor post (total two) in all the corporations in the state, the party high command gave its nod

for the candidature of Abhinay for the deputy mayor post, making his election only a formality. It may be recalled that the State Election Commission issued notification on July 23 for the deputy mayor election, following which the district collector issued notice to corporation special meeting for conduct of the election to the post of deputy mayor.

Interestingly, the election (to the post of deputy mayor) coincides with the birthday of Abhinay while his supporters and party activists gearing up for grand celebration of their leader's birthday in the city.

Party sources said the youth wing will conduct breaking of 5,116 coconuts at the Alipiri, foot of holy Tirumala hills as part of birthday celebrations and seeking the blessing of God for a bright future to Abhinay.