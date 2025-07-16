TTD Announces Tirumala Darshan and Room Booking Dates for October

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially unveiled the schedule for the release of Tirumala Srivari Darshan and room quotas for the month of October.

The ticket release dates are as follows:

- Arjitha Seva tickets will be available online from 10 am on July 19.

- E-Seva Lucky Dip registration is open until 10 am on July 21, with payment for Lucky Dip tickets accepted until noon on July 23.

- The special services ticket release, including Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalankara Seva, and Pushpayagam, will begin at 10 am on July 22.

- Angapradakshina tokens will be released on July 23 at 10 am.

- The Srivani Trust online quota will become available on July 23 at 11 am.

- Free special darshan for the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals will be offered from 3 pm on July 23.

- Special entry darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be released on July 24 at 10 am.

- Room bookings for Tirumala and Tirupati will commence on July 24 at 3 pm.