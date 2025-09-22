TTD ‘Parakamani scam’ snowballs into a political row

Tirupati: Counting donations made by devotees in hundis, even under a host of CC cams, is no guarantee that the money, intended solely for the Lord’s purposes, cannot be misappropriated by lesser mortals, going by the snowballing row in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) over what is being called the ‘Parakamani scam’, just days before Srivari Brahmotsavams begin in the temple town.

This scam, first highlighted by none other than board members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and C Divakar Reddy, has now escalated into a full-blown political controversy, with leaders across parties trading charges and issuing rejoinders.

Driven to the wall, former TTD chairman and YSRCP spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the scandal, while dismissing allegations that the thefts took place during his tenure.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday, he declared: “If it is proved that thefts occurred during my chairmanship, I will chop off my head at Alipiri. If not, those spreading the lies must apologise publicly.”

Karunakar Reddy recalled that vigilance officials had nabbed Ravi Kumar in April 2023 with foreign currency worth Rs 72,000. Investigations revealed that Kumar had been stealing for nearly 20 years prior to his detention. “It was our vigilance team that exposed him. Later, his wife surrendered assets worth Rs 100 crore to TTD as ‘repentance’,” Bhumana claimed, while reiterating his demand for investigation by the central agency.

The TDP leadership countered, accusing Bhumana of “colluding with Ravi Kumar to siphon off temple funds”.

Yadava Corporation chairman G Narasimha Yadav has alleged that the diverted money might have been routed to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, then EO AV Dharma Reddy, or even Bhumana’s own relatives. “He cannot hide behind rhetoric. People deserve to know how sacred offerings were diverted,” he opined.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman A Ravi Naidu criticised Bhumana’s remarks against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, terming them “ignorant and arrogant.” He alleged that Ravi Kumar’s assets were diverted through benami deals involving lands near Chandragiri and Mangalam.

Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (APUIFDC) chairman Vooka Vijay Kumar called the release of Ravi Kumar through Lok Adalat a “black day” in TTD’s history, while raising doubts about the assets held by his aides.

Nayi Brahmin Corporation chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam, Deputy Mayor RC Muni Krishna, and Gangamma Devasthanam chairman N Mahesh Yadav echoed demands for accountability.

Adding to the uproar, Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal alleged that the scam was not limited to Rs 100 crore but amounted to Rs 300 crore. He went further, questioning Ravi Kumar’s current whereabouts and seeking to know if he is alive in the first place. “The looted wealth reached Bhumana, Jagan, and Dharma Reddy. If culprits are pardoned merely for expressing ‘repentance’, why do we have courts and laws?” he mocked. With multiple parties locked in a blame game, the TTD ‘Parakamani scam’ is fast emerging as a political flashpoint ahead of the festival season.