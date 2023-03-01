  • Menu
TTD to introduce facial recognition system today

Highlights

TIRUMALA: The TTD is set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam-2 and in the Accommodation Management System...

TIRUMALA: The TTD is set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam-2 and in the Accommodation Management System from March 1 onwards. The idea is to enhance transparency in token-less darshan and allotment of rooms providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims. This new tech system will be used to prevent a person from procuring more tokens at Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters, a TTD release said.




