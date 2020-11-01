Amaravati: Concern over data security increased manifold: IIT-B Professor"In the last two decades, data security concerns have increased exponentially along with emerging data reserves. Abundance of data without proper security pose more threats than solutions," said Prof N Balakrishnan, honorary professor, Super Computer Education and Research Centre, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, while delivering a talk on 'Data to Discovery in Information Security' under the auspices of University Distinguished Lecture Series organised by SRM University–AP.

Prof Balakrishnan dwelt at length on the explosion in data and the "Revenge of Silicon", which made the emergence of Artificial Intelligence inevitable. He emphasised on the storage revolution which is reflected in the smaller systems comprising of more complex networks, as compared to the earlier version of computers used primarily for computing and processing. He said, "Characterised by explosion in velocity, volume, and variety, the data generated by humans and machines coexist in the big data scenario. Earlier, we spoke of the convergence of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and now we have moved ahead with Nano, Bio, Info, and Cogno (NBIC) convergence."

Prof N Balakrishnan dedicated the second half of his lecture by explaining the "Revenge of Silicon". He used the periodic table to explain that although Carbon and Silicon belong to the same 4th group in the periodic table, mankind preferred Silicon over Carbon. Further, the paradigm shifted with the advent of computers which were programmed to mimic humans.

Earlier, Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, along with Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, and the conveners welcomed him.

Prof V S Rao emphasised on the significance of Data and Information Security and concerns it imposes in the recent times as well as the future.

Prof T Ragunathan, head of the Department of Computer Science introduced Prof N Balakrishnan to the participants.