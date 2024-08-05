Eluru: Students told to excel in studies to build future

Eluru: District superintendent of police K Pratap Siva Kishore advised the students to build their future by excelling in studies. He presented cash prizes and appreciation certificates programme organised by AP State Police Welfare Society to the children of police who secured good marks in SSC, Intermediate, B.tech, MBBS, IIT and other higher studies at police headquarters here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said if their children shine in studies, the police personnel would render better services to the people with improved satisfaction. Every child of the police staff should take a cue from the students who topped in their studies and received the prizes and certificates, he said.

He announced scholarships to 32 students who got good marks in their studies. He advised the students to set a goal and work towards achieving it. They would surely succeed and bring name and fame to parents and district, he wished.

Additional SP Admin G Swarupa Rani, AO Nayak, police officers’ union president Nageswararao and others were present.