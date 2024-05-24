Guntur: Fire breaks out at plastic unit

Guntur: Huge quantities of plastic pipes were gutted in the fire accident at a plastic unit in Pragathi Nagar here on Thursday.

According to the district fire officer M Srinivasa Reddy, they received a phone call about the fire accident at 4.30 pm. They pressed two fire engines into service and put out flames within a short time. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The plastic pipes piled up in the open place were gutted in the fire. Cause of the fire accident is not yet known. After completion of the police investigation, the exact reasons for the fire accident will come out. The officials will take details of the plastic pipes stock and assess the loss due to the fire accident. It will take some more time. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.