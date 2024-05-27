  • Menu
Kanna detained at residence

Police security at Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence in Guntur on Sunday
Highlights

Guntur: Former minister and TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lashminarayana was detained at his house at Kannavarithota here...

Guntur: Former minister and TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lashminarayana was detained at his house at Kannavarithota here on Sunday to prevent from going to Sattenapalli in the backdrop of post-poll violence in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency of Palnadu district.

Police personnel rushed to his house to prevent him from going out. Following orders of the police officials, TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahma Reddy left Macherla and stayed in Guntur.

