Lokesh flays CM for 'betraying' employees on CPS

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was going back on all promises made to the people and cooking up stories to cover his failures. Employees were the latest to be betrayed by the Chief Minister, he said, referring to the non-implementation of the promise to withdraw the Contributory Pension Scheme.

In a statement here, Lokesh said the Chief Minister had wasted three years of precious time without fulfilling his promise on cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for employees. At the time of elections, the Chief Minister had told the employees to be assured that the CPS would be cancelled within one week of his coming to power.

Instead of implementing the same, the government was suppressing the peaceful protests of the employees and arresting the UTF and the CPS Employees Association leaders, he said.

Lokesh asked the Chief Minister to explain whether the aggrieved employees had no right to protest when he had failed to fulfill promises made to them. Should the people of the State silently suffer when Jagan Mohan Reddy would go on deceiving them with his false promises?

Lokesh said the employees had not forgotten how forcefully and assertively Jagan Mohan Reddy made the promise to cancel the CPS at the time of 2019 elections. The Chief Minister had made a repeated promise on the CPS at every election meeting and during his massive padayatra as well.