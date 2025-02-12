Naidu underscores effective coordination among depts

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the importance of cohesive and collective brainstorming among all government departments to empower the common man.

Addressing a meeting of ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, Naidu underscored that effective coordination, integration, and execution are essential responsibilities of the government. He also called for a fresh perspective in preparing the state budget proposals, urging officials not to merely base their demands on previous allocations.

Instead, he advised them to conduct a detailed study of the Union government’s allocations for various sectors, along with an analysis of state revenue and expenditure, before formulating budgetary proposals. The Chief Minister directed the officials to leverage the 'first mover advantage' to secure Central funds under the newly announced Union Budget schemes.

He pointed out that nearly 90 Centrally-sponsored schemes had become non-functional due to mismanagement and fund diversions under the previous YSRCP government. As a corrective measure, the current administration is prioritizing the optimal implementation of central schemes and ensuring that competent individuals are placed in key positions.

Outlining the state’s long-term vision, Naidu highlighted the ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ initiative, which aligns with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ The strategy aims to achieve a sustained growth rate of 15 percent, with a strong emphasis on industrial and IT sector development as crucial drivers of the state’s progress.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen family welfare services and improve essential infrastructure, including streetlights, roads, drainage systems, garbage collection, and the adoption of a circular economy model. “Accelerating revenue growth, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and fostering a culture of innovation are the need of the hour,” he added.

Naidu urged all officials to rededicate themselves to the mission of building a prosperous and developed Andhra Pradesh, setting ambitious targets, including achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of $2.4 trillion.