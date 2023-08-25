Rajamahendravaram: Demand fetches good price for tobacco

Rajamahendravaram : In view of the good demand for Virginia tobacco in the international market, the tobacco at the auction centres here commanded a record price during the present season.

The purchase of tobacco at the auction centres here concluded on Thursday. Incidentally, this year the yield of tobacco increased due to favourable weather.

Tobacco procurement was started on March 23 this year and ended on August 23 in Devarapallui and Gopalapuram Auction centers in the East Godavari district.

Farmers said that the procurement of tobacco in this season was completed in 118 days. They said that they are happy as Virginia tobacco is sold at a good price as there is good demand in the international market. There has been a good demand for Sura too during the curing and grading of tobacco this year.

In the past, people used to buy Sura or use it as fertilizer in the fields. This year the price of a kilo of Sura is Rs 210. Meanwhile, Tobacco Board Regional Manager Adiseshaiah advised farmers not to grow crops beyond the limit keeping in mind the increased prices.

At Gopalapuram center the highest price is Rs 286 per kg, while the average price is Rs 248. In the Devarapalli auction center, the highest price was Rs 287 and the average price was Rs 254, officials said.