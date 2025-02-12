SHRI, SRM-AP signs MoU to promote research in medicine

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP and Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) signed a memorandum of understanding on scientific cooperation in biological sciences and other areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Registrar Dr R Premkumar and Managing Director of SHRI Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy. The MoU will open pathways for collaborative opportunities in research and academics, fostering joint research projects and funding possibilities while also emphasising the importance of skill development through seminars organised by both the institutions.

It aims at creating a dynamic environment for innovative research that will benefit not just the two institutions but also the society in general. Dr Sandeep, Dr Ravi Teja, Dr Varun, Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Gnana Prakash from SHRI and Prof CV Tomy, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences; Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean (Research), Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan, Associate Dean-Sciences, Assistant Professors at the Department of Biological Sciences Dr Sutharsan Govindarajan, Dr Anil K Suresh, Dr Pratik Gupta and others were present.