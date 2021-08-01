Vijayawada: 7,500 students to be trained in new age technologies

Vijayawada: About 7,500 students in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would be trained in new age technologies of Vijayawada, Vijayawada News, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newsartificial intelligence, data science, internet of things, UI-UX design and cyber security.

The NASSCOM Foundation and DXC Technologies would jointly launch the employability skills programme for the underserved students as part of the social initiative of the technology giant DXC Technologies, according to Angelyn Jayasheelan of DXC Technologies.

After virtually launching the training programme from Mumbai, she said that they were immensely happy to collaborate with NASSCOM for this skill programme for the students across India. He said that the DXC has been focusing on building a stronger future for the society by enabling the youth of our country.

NASSCOM Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said that the students would be provided with high quality training right at their desktops. They could register with www.nasscomfoundation.org for more information.

At the conclusion for the training, the students will be placed with various companies across the industry for a full month to gain hands-on technology project exposure, she said.