Vijayawada: CREDAI to host 2-day property show

Vijayawada: State Bank of India deputy general manager K Rangarajan expressed hope here on Monday that the real estate would bounce back with the efforts of the Vijayawada branch of the Confederation of Real Estate Development Associations of India (CREDAI).

He released the brochure of the CREDAI on the forthcoming two-day property show scheduled to start here on October 9.

K Rajendra, president of the Vijayawada branch of CREDAI said that the property show would exhibit 50 projects undertaken by renowned builders and developers from across the state.

"The show would also feature home automation, sanitary ware, flooring solutions, interior decorators and other allied industries apart from the bankers and housing financing institutions," he said.