Live
- Sharad Pawar rides 'palki' to Raigad Fort, blows NCP's poll 'Trumpet'
- Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's Stellar Performance
- Karimnagar district faces dire shortage of fire stations
- Apple's Foldable Future: It is the iPad Fold, Not the iPhone Fold
- Congress keen to wrest Khammam from BRS
- Vijayawada: Bank pensioners demand pension updation
- BJP demands to provide roads, electricity and water facility in Kurnool
- Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra held in Serilingampally
- 5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night
- Mastering sofa selection: A comprehensive guide for your living room
Just In
Vijayawada: Dastkar Craft Bazaar inaugurated
- • The artifacts include items for decorating the house and toys for children
- • Visitors can enjoy the collection of handicrafts from over 20 states across
Vijayawada : Commissioner of Marketing department said P Prasanti The Dastkar Craft Bazaar is a wonderful collection of handicrafts from across the country. She inaugurated the Dastkar Craft Bazaar organised by the Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday.
The exhibition gives a wonderful experience to the visitors where they could buy and at the same time enjoy the collection of handicrafts from over 20 states across the country.
The artifacts include items for decorating the house and toys for children. She complimented the organisers for bringing various artistes on a single stage with articles including those made of bamboo, terracotta, silver, metal, wood, glass and leather and dress material.
Chairperson of Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh S Ranjana said that the expo will run till February 27. Dress material made of linen, silk, Ikkat, Khadi, wool, Banaras, Chanderi, Maheswari, Indigo, Leharia, Bandhani, Shibori, glass-work are available in the Dastkar Bazaar.
Dastkar Bazaar which was started four decades ago in Delhi was brought to Andhra Pradesh for the first time and appealed to people to encourage their art. Joint secretary B Sujata, member G Rashmi and others participated.