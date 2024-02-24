  • Menu
Vijayawada: Dastkar Craft Bazaar inaugurated

Photo caption: Women watching a Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, Dastkar Bazaar in Vijayawada on Friday 

Highlights

  • • The artifacts include items for decorating the house and toys for children
  • • Visitors can enjoy the collection of handicrafts from over 20 states across

Vijayawada : Commissioner of Marketing department said P Prasanti The Dastkar Craft Bazaar is a wonderful collection of handicrafts from across the country. She inaugurated the Dastkar Craft Bazaar organised by the Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh here on Friday.

The exhibition gives a wonderful experience to the visitors where they could buy and at the same time enjoy the collection of handicrafts from over 20 states across the country.

The artifacts include items for decorating the house and toys for children. She complimented the organisers for bringing various artistes on a single stage with articles including those made of bamboo, terracotta, silver, metal, wood, glass and leather and dress material.

Chairperson of Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh S Ranjana said that the expo will run till February 27. Dress material made of linen, silk, Ikkat, Khadi, wool, Banaras, Chanderi, Maheswari, Indigo, Leharia, Bandhani, Shibori, glass-work are available in the Dastkar Bazaar.

Dastkar Bazaar which was started four decades ago in Delhi was brought to Andhra Pradesh for the first time and appealed to people to encourage their art. Joint secretary B Sujata, member G Rashmi and others participated.

