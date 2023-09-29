Live
- The role of pH in skin health: How to support your skin’s natural barrier?
- Cabinet Meeting postponed due to health issues of CM KCR
- YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days
- PL Stock Report - Apar Industries (APR IN) - Event Update - Company to raise fund - Accumulate
- BJP warned of severe agitation if govt does not suspend SP and DCF
- Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage on Metro Brands
- WhatsApp to stop working on older phones! How to check compatibility
- 5 th World Coffee Conference witnessed 2609 delegates from 80 countries
- Rajahmundry Central Jail superintendent joins duties after completing wife's death rituals
Just In
Vijayawada: Home Minister visits Durga temple
The Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga on Thursday.
Vijayawada : The Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga on Thursday. She visited the temple along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others.
In view of the minister’s visit, the temple authorities made special arrangements and Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Temple EO D Bramaraba and temple priests gave a warm welcome as per the temple tradition. After having the darshan, the minister was offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadams by the priests.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that she was happy to have the darshan of goddess. She further said that she enquired about the arrangements of upcoming Dasara festivities and stated that she had instructed to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees by minding the previous year’s experiences.