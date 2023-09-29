Vijayawada: Home Minister visits Durga temple

Vijayawada : The Home Minister Taneti Vanitha visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga on Thursday. She visited the temple along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others.

In view of the minister’s visit, the temple authorities made special arrangements and Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Temple EO D Bramaraba and temple priests gave a warm welcome as per the temple tradition. After having the darshan, the minister was offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadams by the priests.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that she was happy to have the darshan of goddess. She further said that she enquired about the arrangements of upcoming Dasara festivities and stated that she had instructed to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees by minding the previous year’s experiences.