Vijayawada: HUDCO celebrates 54th annual day
Highlights
Vijayawada: To commemorate 54 years of dedicated service to the nation, the Vijayawada Regional office of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs celebrated its Foundation Day on Wednesday.
BSA Murthy, Regional Chief, Vijayawada Regional Office, HUDCO in his inaugural address highlighted the highest ever loan sanctions and releases in the FY 2023-24.
He thanked all the officials from state Government agencies and the stakeholders for their continued support and collaboration.
The efforts of HUDCO have been duly recognised by the Government of India thereby conferring a much coveted “Navratna” status.
