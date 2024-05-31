  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: HUDCO celebrates 54th annual day

HUDCO officials participating in annual day celebrations in Vijayawada
x

 HUDCO officials participating in annual day celebrations in Vijayawada

Highlights

Vijayawada: To commemorate 54 years of dedicated service to the nation, the Vijayawada Regional office of Housing and Urban Development Corporation...

Vijayawada: To commemorate 54 years of dedicated service to the nation, the Vijayawada Regional office of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs celebrated its Foundation Day on Wednesday.

BSA Murthy, Regional Chief, Vijayawada Regional Office, HUDCO in his inaugural address highlighted the highest ever loan sanctions and releases in the FY 2023-24.

He thanked all the officials from state Government agencies and the stakeholders for their continued support and collaboration.

The efforts of HUDCO have been duly recognised by the Government of India thereby conferring a much coveted “Navratna” status.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X