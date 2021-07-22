Vijayawada: Shakambari festival at Durga temple from today

Vijayawada: All arrangements are in place to conduct the three-day Sakambari Festival at Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam popularly known as Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here from Thursday.

During the festival, Goddess Durga takes the form of Mother Sakambari when she is adorned with green leaves and vegetables.

Goddess Sakambari Devi is an incarnation of Goddess Sakti and it is believed that she feeds those who are hungry withVijayawada, Vijayawada News, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News vegetarian food.

Sakambari is known as the one who is dressed in vegetables.