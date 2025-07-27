Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
60 retired military officers honoured
Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that the need to be indebted to mother and the nation rests on each individual....
Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that the need to be indebted to mother and the nation rests on each individual. Participating in the 31st anniversary celebrations of Kala Vedika Cultural and Charitable Trust here on Saturday, the CP appreciated the trust members for organising the programme under the banner ‘Bharatiya sainika neeku vandanam abhivandanam’. The event saw the organisers honouring 60 retired military officers, who served in various capacities.
Speaking on the occasion, trust honorary president Kamal Baid said the service of those who guard the borders of the nation 24/7 courageously and unconditionally needs to be respected and appreciated. “They are prepared even to sacrifice their lives for the nation. The programme organised on Kargil Vijay Diwas aims at encouraging the relentless warriors of the nation,” he emphasised.
About 60 retired military officers were felicitated on the occasion.
District Sainik Welfare Board Officer Dr. Satyaprasad and PV Narayana Rao of Visakha Mahanagar Sangh Chalak recalled the remarkable role of soldiers in making Operation Sindoor a success. “Through the Op Sindoor, the military might of India was known to the rest of the world,” they emphasised.
Kala Vedika founder Nanduri Ramakrishna, secretary B Rajini, trustee of Jana Kulam Foundation Ch. Srinivasa Raju and Walkers Association district governor K Dwarakanath, among others, participated.