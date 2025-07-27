60 retired military officers honoured

Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that the need to be indebted to mother and the nation rests on each individual. Participating in the 31st anniversary celebrations of Kala Vedika Cultural and Charitable Trust here on Saturday, the CP appreciated the trust members for organising the programme under the banner ‘Bharatiya sainika neeku vandanam abhivandanam’. The event saw the organisers honouring 60 retired military officers, who served in various capacities.

Speaking on the occasion, trust honorary president Kamal Baid said the service of those who guard the borders of the nation 24/7 courageously and unconditionally needs to be respected and appreciated. “They are prepared even to sacrifice their lives for the nation. The programme organised on Kargil Vijay Diwas aims at encouraging the relentless warriors of the nation,” he emphasised.

About 60 retired military officers were felicitated on the occasion.

District Sainik Welfare Board Officer Dr. Satyaprasad and PV Narayana Rao of Visakha Mahanagar Sangh Chalak recalled the remarkable role of soldiers in making Operation Sindoor a success. “Through the Op Sindoor, the military might of India was known to the rest of the world,” they emphasised.

Kala Vedika founder Nanduri Ramakrishna, secretary B Rajini, trustee of Jana Kulam Foundation Ch. Srinivasa Raju and Walkers Association district governor K Dwarakanath, among others, participated.