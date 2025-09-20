  • Menu
Blood donation camp held

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of World Barber Day, RK Social Service Welfare Association organised a blood donation camp at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday. About 50 units of blood were handed over to NTR Memorial Trust Blood Centre

Association founder and RK Smart The Salon owner Malluvalasa Radhakrishna said the camp, inaugurated by TDP Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji and BJP leader Chokkakula Venkatarao, received good response. Last year, the association organised a tree plantation programme on the occasion.

JSP leaders and members of Generation Yuva Welfare and others were present.

