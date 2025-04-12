Centenarian honoured with Ugadi Puraskaram by state govt

Visakhapatnam; As part of recognising distinguished personalities in Andhra Pradesh and honouring them for their remarkable contribution in various fields, the government Andhra Pradesh conferred ‘Shri Viswaavasunama Samvatsara Kalaaratna (Hamsa) Puraskaram 2025’upon centenarian, noted athlete and mountaineer based in Visakhapatnam Commander (Retd) Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu.

The award was announced by the government of Andhra Pradesh as part of the Ugadi festival celebrations held on March 30 in Vijayawada. The puraskaram was conferred upon Sriramulu for his exemplary contribution in the area of mountaineering.

As the recipient could not attend the event in Vijayawada, the Principal and staff of Vizianagaram Music College handed over a memento, a certificate and a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Sriramulu and felicitated him at his residence in Visakhapatnam.

After receiving the ‘puraskaram’, Sriramulu thanked the government of Andhra Pradesh for recognising his talent and presenting him the puraskaram. Participating in various international events, Commander (Retd) Sriramulu bagged several medals in World Masters Athletic Championships.

Sriramulu joined the Royal Indian Navy in 1944 during World War II. A specialist in navigation and radar departments, he was a former sailor on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.