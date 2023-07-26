Visakhapatnam: The second edition of ‘The Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ was launched by the Indian navy and it will be hosted under the aegis of the G20 Secretariat, the Indian Navy and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA).

Conceptualised as a national and international competition, the quiz will bring together youths from different regions and geographies and offer a unique and enriching experience for school children studying Classes IX to XII and their equivalent.

Following an encouraging response from ‘THINQ-22’ that saw a participation of 6,425 schools from across the nation last year, the competition is held at international level this year. Aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister for India’s Presidency of the ‘G20 - one earth, one family, one future’, the event aims to reflect the pride of the national heritage, culture and values.

The G20 THINQ comprises two levels – national and international rounds. The national round is expected to see a participation of over 10,000 schools from all parts of the nation. Post multiple online rounds, 16 schools will be selected for the semi-finals scheduled at Mumbai on November 16. Subsequently, the top eight teams will vie for the national crown in the finals scheduled on November 18 at the iconic Gateway of India. The Indian team for the international round, comprising two main quizzers and one standby, will be selected by a distinguished jury. All 16 semi-final teams will get an opportunity to visit the Naval Dockyard and interact with naval personnel onboard ships and submarines.

The international round will feature invitees from G20 nations, with each country nominating a team of two students from Classes IX to XII and their equivalent. The quiz will be conducted in English and will conform to international standards. After due process, eleven international teams will be selected to feature in the international finals along with the Indian team on November 22 at the India Gate.

A multitude of post-event activities are planned to enable and enhance cultural understanding and generate goodwill among the participants.

With over a 1,000 schools already onboard, school registrations are currently open for the national round. All schools are requested to participate in the unique competition and register their best quizzers to be part of this exceptional journey.

For further details and registration, visit the official G20 THINQ website ‘theindiannavyquiz.in’.

Registrations close on July 31.