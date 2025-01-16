Konathala lauds services of teachers, social workers

Anakapalli: Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna appealed to the parents to inculcate moral values among children from the early stage and underlined that communication is the key to parent-child relationship.

Attending as chief guest at the Dr Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Puraskar-2025 ceremony held under the aegis of Konathala Ramalinga Swamy Memorial Trust, the MLA advised the youth to imbibe moral values and underlined the importance of improving social and economic status through maintaining health and focusing on their education.

The MLA said that the awards were presented in honour of his father late Ramalinga Swamy, an agricultural scientist, who inspired many through his selfless activities in the society.

Due to increased technology, monitoring of children has become a challenge nowadays, the MLA opined, adding that parents should set an example to children by practicing what they preach. Later, those who rendered special services in the fields of teaching and social service were honoured on the occasion by the guests.

AP Electricity Regulatory Board Advisory Committee member Kandregula Venkataramana, Ramalinga Swamy Memorial Trust founder Konathala Lakshmi Parvathi, Phanibhushan Sridhar, Regional Agricultural Research Centre former ADR Veerabhadra Rao were present.