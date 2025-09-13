New VMRDA zonal offices launched in two districts

Visakhapatnam: Forthe convenience of administration, the newly constructed Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) zonal offices in Anakapalli and Vizianagaram were inaugurated virtually by VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Vishwanathan at a programme held here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA chairperson mentioned that the zonal offices have been made available to make the administration more accessible to people of Anakapalli and Vizianagaram.

The newly constructed offices have been made available at a cost of Rs 47.95 lakh in Vizianagaram and Rs 33.5 lakh in Anakapalli, he informed. The chairperson stated that the officers will be available in these zonal offices and people of the respective areas can approach them directly to avail services.

VMRDA department heads Murali Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Hari Prasad, Sujatha, Shivani, Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhan Rao were present.