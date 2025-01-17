Optimising space efficiency through ‘compact’ storing

Visakhapatnam: Striking a balance between maximising space utilisation to store documents date-wise and making them easily retrievable when required, the Visakhapatnam city police introduced file optimisers. Also known as compactor storage system, the newly-introduced facility not just serves as an effective solution to enhance storage capacity but also saves space volume considerably. Initiated as part of improving infrastructure, the commissioning of compactors is perhaps the first-of-its-kind facility enabled in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to saving space, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi says that the compactors aid in preventing damage to records, facilitating organised and systematic way of storing voluminous records in a smaller space.

“There is no need to dump records haphazardly in cupboards, open spaces or almirahs as they can now be stored in an organised manner in the compactors. This way, it becomes all the more hassle-free to retrieve stored documents at any point of time,” the City Commissioner of Police reasons. When the files are dumped in cupboards, there is a higher possibility of losing them or misplacing them or getting damaged due to pests and rodents over a period of time. Currently, the compactors have been commissioned in the department at City Crime Record Bureau, city police office.

Supported by Coromandel International Limited as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavours, the file optimisers provide an enhanced storage capacity so that more number of files and documents could be placed in an organised way and sorting becomes much easier. Commissioned at the police commissionerate, the compactors set an example for others to adopt best practices.