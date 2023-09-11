Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited achieves another record

Visakhapatnam: In yet another record achieved by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the LD converter-1 of steel melting shop-2 (SMS-2) surpassed the previous highest converter lining life.

The dedicated and committed efforts of the organisation’s team, the one from the SMS-2 in particular, have resulted in crossing the previous highest converter lining life landmark of 7,847 achieved by the converter 1 of SMS-2 on September 9, 2023, the highest converter lining life for any converter in both SMS-1 and SMS-2, since their inception.

The present lining life came to 7,849, while the previous best converter lining life of 7,847 was achieved by the converter-1 of SMS-1 on July 17, 2019.

Lining life in a steelmaking converter refers to the duration for which the refractory lining inside the converter vessel remains effective and functional. The refractory lining is crucial in steelmaking converters as it provides insulation and protection against the extreme temperatures and chemical reactions involved in the steel making process. Prolonged lining life of a converter in steel making also helps in cost saving, increased productivity, energy efficiency, improved steel quality, environmental benefits and enhanced safety.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, and director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi congratulated the team of SMS-2 and refractory engineering and other associated departments for achieving the significant feat.