Scores take part in Kavad yatra with gaiety

Visakhapatnam: Wielding a pole tied with holy water urns and chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’, scores of Marwaris carried out ‘Kavad Yatra 2025’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The spiritual procession is observed in the month of Sravan by the community. In Visakhapatnam, the event was organised by the Marwari Yuva Manch for the 23rd consecutive time.

This year, over 2,000 devotees took part in the procession that commenced at 6 am from Madhavadhara temple and culminated at Jagannath temple located at Daspalla Hills. Upon concluding the yatra, the Marwaris offered the sacred water to 'Shivling' at the temple.

The organisers said that the event was organised with the support of other community organisations, including Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, Terapanth Samaj, Kerala Kala Samithi, Maheshwari Yuva Manch. The police department extended its support in carrying out the yatra hassle-free.

Marwari Yuva Manch president Bhupendra Khemka, secretary Arpit Maheshwari and treasurer Milan Jain mentioned that the yatra epitomises devotion, unity and cultural harmony.