Trade unions to take out bike yatra for protection of VSP

Visakhapatnam: The trade unions have called for a bike yatra in North Andhra districts to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised.

The bike rally will be taken up under the aegis of CPM. On Tuesday, a meeting was organised here with various trade unions and a poster was unveiled on the occasion by the leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, steel plant CITU vice-president TV Krishnam Raju said the aim of the bike yatra is to stop the privatisation of the VSP and create awareness among the public.

As part of the rally, protesters would educate the public against the stand of the Central and State governments on the VSP. A public meeting would be held on September 29 in the city, he added.

The bike rally would be initiated from the relay hunger strike camp at the GVMC Gandhi statue on September 20, said recognised union representative Jyoti Prasad. The rally will continue for 1,050 kilomtres covering North Andhra districts, he informed. AITUC leaders Kanaka Raju, Ramanaji and Bhaskar Rao appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to extend support to the forthcoming programmes. INTUC leaders K Prasad, Subbarao and TNTUC leader Nageswara Rao called upon every individual to participate in the agitation along with their family members.