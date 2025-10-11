‘Trinetra’ gets commissioned for testing naval weapon systems

Visakhapatnam: In digenously-designed state-of-the-art static firing facility ‘Trinetra’ was commissioned at Naval Station Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam.

Inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar recently at the station, it’s developed indigenously and meant for testing naval weapon systems, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in testing of weapon systems by reducing dependence on foreign OEMs for life extension and ensuring sustained operational capability of Naval Armament.

The static firing facility will enable scientific assessment of the combat-worthiness of naval weapon systems by capturing and recording key performance parameters of missiles, rockets and related systems. The commissioning will substantially enhance the reliability and precision of Naval Weapon Systems in achieving intended operational outcomes.

The commissioning of ‘Trinetra’ represents a major milestone in the Indian Navy’s weapon testing infrastructure and reinforces its commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ ensuring enhanced combat readiness and mission capability.