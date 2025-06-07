Ukku agitators to donate blood to save VSP from privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Every employee should donate blood to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised on June 14, called out Steel CITU honorary president J Ayodhya Ramu.

Unveiling a poster for the blood donation camp here on Friday, Ayodhya Ramu mentioned that for the past 1,600 days, trade unions have been fighting against the 100 percent strategic sale of the VSP and appealing the Centre to change its decision on it.

But the government is taking steps to privatise the plant, taking the lives of the workers for granted, he pointed out. It is time for the working class to unite and donate their blood and bring their prob-lems to the attention of the Central government, he mentioned that the recent financial package of Rs.11,440 crore given by the Centre was just an eye wash.

The Steel CITU honorary president appealed to the employees and workers to participate in the blood donation camp and extend support to the agitation. Speaking on the occasion, blood donation camp organiser B Apparao explained, “Through blood donation camps made in the past seven years, we have been able to meet the blood needs of several pa-tients.” He informed that the camp will be organised at Ambedkar Kalakshetram, Ukkunagaram (CWC-1) on the occasion of the World Blood Donation Day on June 14. Steel CITU president YT Das stated that steel workers have already been recognised for donating blood several times.

Steel CITU leaders P Srinivasa Raju, K Gangadhar, V Prasad, VDV Poornachandra Rao, Srinivas and Suribabu were present.