Union Minister Jitendra, CM Naidu to inaugurate 28th NCeG

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are inaugurating the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) scheduled in Visakhapatnam from September 22 (Monday).

With the theme centred on ‘Viksit Bharat, Civil Services and Digital Transformation’, the two-day national-level seminar will witness the presentation of 19 national e-Governance Awards in six different categories. Of them, 10 gold awards, half a dozen silver awards and three jury awards will be presented to central, state, district authorities, gram panchayats and research institutions.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and government of Andhra Pradesh, the conference aims to bring department officials, industry experts and academicians on to a platform to discuss innovative and transformative approaches to ensure sustainable e-service delivery in the country. About 70 speakers will share insights into various sub themes and share best practices.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of DARPG V Srinivas, secretary to government mentioned that the conference would serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on integrating state-of-the-art technology to enhance e-service delivery, among others. Vizag as IT hub, AI for Viksit Bharat: Driving inclusive and scalable solutions, civil services, digital transformation and cybersecurity in e-governance: safeguarding trust, infrastructure and digital sovereignty, among several others, form part of the topics discussed, shared joint secretary of DARPG Sarita Chauhan, ITE and C Department K Bhaskar during the curtain raiser event organised on Sunday evening. As many as 1,000 delegates from 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the conference along with state and Central ministers from across the country are attending the national-level conference that will feature six plenary sessions plus six breakout sessions.

Forming over 20 committees, the district administration made detailed arrangements for the seminar.n exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field e-Governance.