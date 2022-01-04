Visakhapatnam: Denizens fail to maintain cleanliness in colonies

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha instructed the corporation staff to remove debris around the statues of the leaders with immediate effect.

Accompanied by the North Visakhapatnam constituency coordinator KK Raju, the Municipal Commissioner along with the staff visited various colonies in the 50th ward that fall under the zone-V. Satya Nagar, Murali Nagar, Sri Rama Nagar, Singarayakonda, Murali Nagar sector-8 and other areas were visited on Monday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the heaps of garbage left unclear near Dr BR Ambedkar and NTR statues, a transformer at Murali Nagar and in various junctions, the Municipal Commissioner directed the staff to remove them at the earliest.

The town planning authorities were instructed to talk to those who stuck a wallpaper on the transformer and told them to remove it and charge a penalty fee.

Later, G Lakshmisha and KK Raju participated in the 'Swachh Survekshan-2022 awareness rally'. Ward secretaries were asked to build awareness about Swachh Survekshan among people and sanitation workers.

Ward corporator V Prasad stressed on the construction of underground drainage connections, drainages and roads at Sriram Nagar and take up repair works of the drainage at Kerala Kala Samithi, clearing encroached roads at Singarayakonda and take up repair work in Murali Nagar in sector – 8 as it needs to be widened to 40-ft road.

Responding to it, the Municipal Commissioner mentioned that the works will be taken up in a phased manner as a part of the ward development plan.

Chief medical officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastri, zonal commissioner Mallayya Naidu, executive engineer Srinivasa Rao, AMOH Dr Rajesh, town planning officers, sanitary supervisors, sanitary inspectors, ward secretaries and others.