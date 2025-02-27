Visakhapatnam: Hassle-free MLC polling in progress

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra Teachers' MLC polling commenced on Thursday in a smooth manner.

In Visakhapatnam district, 21.74 per cent votes polled till 10 am.

Returning Officer and Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited polling stations set up at Andhra University Primary School and Prema Upper Primary School along with election observer MM Nayak.

Election observers, along with Returning and Support Returning Officers are monitering the situation from the Collectorate command control room.