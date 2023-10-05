Visakhapatnam: Impressive weaves and crafts on display

Visakhapatnam : A wide range of hand-woven saris, dress materials, kurtas and trinkets draw the attention of the visitors at the six-day exhibition ‘Kruti Weavez and Krafts’ that commenced in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural, organiser of the fair Srilatha said the products sourced from weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies from across the country are made available for the shoppers.

“The platform facilitates direct accessibility from the weavers and artisans to the customers without any involvement of mediators,” she mentioned.

Weavers and artisans from various parts of the country showcased their products at the exhibition which was inaugurated by actress Rekha Boj. The exhibition will remain open at The Gateway Hotel till October 9.