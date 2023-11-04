Visakhapatnam: Indian vaccine industry meets 60% of global requirement

Visakhapatnam : The Indian vaccine industry is meeting the requirements of 60 per cent of the global immunisation programme and 65 per cent of the children in the world are receiving Indian vaccines, ministry of health and family welfare Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) deputy drugs controller A Ramkishan said.

Participating as distinguished guest in a national conference on ‘PharmaBuzz-2023’ organised by GITAM School of Pharmacy on the campus on Friday, he informed that around 21 bulk vaccines and 32 vaccine formulations were approved in India for human use to promote community health.

Also, Dr Ramkishan said that out of 21 human vaccine manufacturers in India, eight vaccine manufacturers are pre-qualified by the WHO for supply to UN agencies (43 vaccines in 88 formulations).

He said eight out of top 20 global generic companies are from India and about 300 large and over 10,000 SMEs in the Indian pharmaceutical sector contribute to 85 per cent of market branded generic medicines and exporting to 201 countries.

The CDSCO deputy drugs controller stated that the government is taking steps for improving transparency and accountability and promoting ethical and scientific clinical research and development of new drugs.

He observed that the government initiated Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission which is a cashless Aadhar-enabled facility, offering various health benefits to the poor.

Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Pro Vice-Chancellor B.Gitanjali, Registrar D. Gunsekharan, School of Pharmacy Dean Jagattaran Das, Christ University (Bengaluru) Centre for Advanced Research and Development Director Gurumurthy Hegde, Aspire Scientific Director Subhendu Saha, among others participated in the discussions.