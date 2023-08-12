Live
Visakhapatnam: South constituency MLA gets six-month jail term
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar gets a jail term of six months along with a fine of Rs.5,000.
The verdict was given by the II Additional District Sessions Court on Friday as the MLA was reportedly involved in an attack case as an accused-2.
Meanwhile, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is expected to approach the High Court in this regard.
