Visakhapatnam: South constituency MLA gets six-month jail term

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar gets a jail term of six months along with a fine of Rs.5,000.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar gets a jail term of six months along with a fine of Rs.5,000.

The verdict was given by the II Additional District Sessions Court on Friday as the MLA was reportedly involved in an attack case as an accused-2.

Meanwhile, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is expected to approach the High Court in this regard.

