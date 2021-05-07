Visakhapatnam: Waltair division steps up restrictions at stations

Visakhapatnam: Railway authorities have imposed restrictions at stations, counters and o­n trains to enforce the health protocol guidelines and to prevent overcrowding of passengers. They include, charging a fine for not wearing masks. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, A K Tripathi said it's mandatory for all long-distance train passengers reaching West Bengal from other state should possess an RT-PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours of train departure.

He appealed to the passengers to follow safety protocols imposed by the railways to combat the spread of the virus.

Passengers will be allowed at stations with valid and reserved tickets only. Without wearing a mask, the travellers will not be allowed into the station premises. Authorities urged the travellers to bring their own bed spreads and food items required for the journey.

The division is also organising thermal screening of passengers at stations.