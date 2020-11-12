Visakhapatnam: Welfare schemes reaching every eligible poor family says Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Marking the National Education Day and birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V Vinay Chand paid floral tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Minister reiterated that the State government is reaching out to every eligible poor through a slew of welfare schemes. The development that is taking place in the State is drawing the attention of the political leaders from other parties to join the YSRCP, Srinivasa Rao said, adding that those who strive hard will get recognition in the party.

He further mentioned that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto.

Joint Collector Govinda Rao, officials and several staff members participated in the programme.

Later, a large number of TDP leaders and activists joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Tourism Minister at the Minister's camp office in Seethammadhara. The Minister greeted them and invited them into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said many people are interested in joining the YSRCP across the State. He said the government is providing welfare schemes irrespective of the party, caste and religion.