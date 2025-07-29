Awareness prog on hepatitis held at Medicover Hospital

Karimnagar: Medicover surgical gastroenterologist Dr. Dilip Reddy said that liver diseases can be eliminated only by increasing awareness about hepatitis.

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, an awareness programme on hepatitis was organised at the local Vageshwari Degree and PG College on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dilip Reddy said that hepatitis viruses attack the liver, which performs more than 500 vital functions in our body.

Hepatitis is a liver disease. Its main types are M, B, C, D and E viruses and their effects range from low to fatal. They are spread through blood transfusion and sexual contact. Vaccines for hepatitis are available, and everyone should be aware of the vaccines and get them. Hepatitis can be eliminated if precautions are taken, he said.

The programme, held under the aegis of Medicover Hospital Centre Head Gurram Kiran, was attended by Rajeshwari College Chairman BVR Gopal Reddy, Principal Satish Goud, Venkat Reddy, Vice Principal Ramana, Chaitanya, Hospital Marketing Manager Kota Karunakar, Dasari Chandrasekhar, Anil, and students.